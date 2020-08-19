1/1
Donald Gary Rock
Donald Gary Rock passed peacefully from this life on August 16, 2020. Don leaves his wife, Anne Rock and sons, Daniel and Andrew of Avon, his brother Dennis Rock and his wife Kathy of Bradenton, Florida, and nieces Jennifer (Chris Caouette) of Poland, ME and Celia and Catrina Bernhardt of Nyack, NY. Don was born in Worcester, MA to Theodore (Ted) and Ingrid (Anderson) Rock. Don graduated from Bentley University with Bachelor of Science Degrees in Accounting and Computer Systems, from RPI with a Master's Degree in Computer Science. He also earned his Certified Public Accountant designation. Don started his career at Price Waterhouse & Coopers, and later worked with Orion Capital as Director of Computer Auditing. At Travelers Insurance Company he served as Director of Allocation and Reporting in Corporate Finance, and for the last 25 years as a Consultant with Oracle and PeopleSoft. Don was an active member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America, attained Level II Instructor status, and taught many nights and weekends at Ski Sundown. He served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Hartford Jaycees and enjoyed working on projects such as the Greater Hartford Open to raise money for various charities. Don was involved in Scouting both with Troop 170 in Unionville and Troop 274 of Avon. Don was an avid sports fan who closely followed Boston teams and celebrated the successes of the Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Don's family will receive friends on Thursday August 20, 2020 from 4PM to 7PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A private funeral service for Don will be held on Friday August 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com. Don's funeral service will be streamed live on the video section of his obituary at www.carmonfuneralhome.com on Friday August 21st at 10AM.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
AUG
21
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Community Funeral Homes
301 Country Club Road
Avon, CT 06001
8606738610
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
August 19, 2020
I am greatly saddened to hear of Don’s death. He and I were in school together from kindergarten through high school, were confirmed together in church, and spent years together as Boy Scouts both attaining Eagle Scout. He was the best man at my wedding nearly forty years ago. While I have lived on the West Coast for twenty years I always remembered him as a great guy and friend. My love and prayers to Anne and the family. So sad.
Jon Luopa
August 19, 2020
Anne,
Please accept our sincere condolences on the loss of your husband.
Our thoughts and prayers will be with you and your family through this most difficult time.God bless you and your boys.

Mark and Angela Martel
(Neighbors of your Mom/Dad)

Angela
Neighbor
August 19, 2020
Very unfortunate to hear about Don's Sudden demise. He was a very active and detailed person. Was full of energy and used to be very vocal in the calls. We always used to joke, if we are not prepared for a session, we will allow Don to start and he will take the full time. Good memories working with him. May his soul rest in peace. Miss you Don.
Sharat Shankar
Coworker
August 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Joanne Scannell/ cousin
