Donald Gary Rock passed peacefully from this life on August 16, 2020. Don leaves his wife, Anne Rock and sons, Daniel and Andrew of Avon, his brother Dennis Rock and his wife Kathy of Bradenton, Florida, and nieces Jennifer (Chris Caouette) of Poland, ME and Celia and Catrina Bernhardt of Nyack, NY. Don was born in Worcester, MA to Theodore (Ted) and Ingrid (Anderson) Rock. Don graduated from Bentley University with Bachelor of Science Degrees in Accounting and Computer Systems, from RPI with a Master's Degree in Computer Science. He also earned his Certified Public Accountant designation. Don started his career at Price Waterhouse & Coopers, and later worked with Orion Capital as Director of Computer Auditing. At Travelers Insurance Company he served as Director of Allocation and Reporting in Corporate Finance, and for the last 25 years as a Consultant with Oracle and PeopleSoft. Don was an active member of the Professional Ski Instructors of America, attained Level II Instructor status, and taught many nights and weekends at Ski Sundown. He served on the Board of Directors of the Greater Hartford Jaycees and enjoyed working on projects such as the Greater Hartford Open to raise money for various charities. Don was involved in Scouting both with Troop 170 in Unionville and Troop 274 of Avon. Don was an avid sports fan who closely followed Boston teams and celebrated the successes of the Patriots, Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Don's family will receive friends on Thursday August 20, 2020 from 4PM to 7PM at the Carmon Funeral Home & Family Center, 301 Country Club Road, Avon. A private funeral service for Don will be held on Friday August 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
. Don's funeral service will be streamed live on the video section of his obituary at www.carmonfuneralhome.com
on Friday August 21st at 10AM.