It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Donald Grant of Melbourne, FL, formerly of Wethersfield, CT. Donald, beloved son of the late James and Elsie Grant, died unexpectedly on February 15, 2019. Donald was a loving and loyal son, brother and friend. He had a zest for life...to know him was to love him. Donald thoroughly enjoyed meeting people and making new friends while working in sales. Donald was an excellent golfer and master storyteller. He loved to cook and entertain, and could often be found reading a good book. Donald leaves behind his fiancée Diane Mirecki, brother Doug and wife Gail, sister Diane and husband Ed Carling, and sister Lindsay and husband Bo Loguidice. In addition Donald leaves his cherished nieces and nephews: Jenna & Robbie Harrington, Jack Grant, Meredith & Sam Carling, and Leah & Jay Loguidice along with a host of special family members and friends. Funeral services are private. Those wishing may make contributions in Donald's memory to TransLife/Susan Perkins Fund (a Donate Life Organization), c/o Public Relations, 601 S. Lake Destiny Rd., Suite 400, Maitland, FL 32751. Through Donald's ultimate gift of organ donation, others will live on. Island Cremations & Funeral Home, Merritt Island, FL was entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary