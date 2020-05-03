Donald H. Adams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald H. Adams, 87, of West Hartford, beloved husband of Patricia (Sottile) Adams, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at home. Born in Portland, ME, son of the late Wilmont "Sam" and Ethel (Christensen) Adams he was a resident of West Hartford for many years. Prior to his retirement, Donald was employed at Projects Inc., in Glastonbury for 15 years. He was a U.S. Marine veteran serving during the Korean War. Donald was a member of the Shriners and Free Masons since 1975. Besides his wonderful wife, he leaves a son Michael and his wife Claire of Cheshire, and three grandsons: Sean Adams of Charlotte, NC, Kevin Adams of Manhattan, NY, and Bryan Adams of Washington DC. He was pre-deceased by three sisters from Maine: Dorothy McVey, Shirley Noyes, and Marilyn Wasgatt. We would like to express special thanks to his caregivers, Claire and Irene, for the love and care they provided, as well as his hospice nurse Bridget. A private graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. A day of celebration to honor Donald's life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hartford Health Care Hospice or to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield MA. Online condolences may be made at SheehanHilbornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Graveside service
Fairview Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved