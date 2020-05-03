Donald H. Adams, 87, of West Hartford, beloved husband of Patricia (Sottile) Adams, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at home. Born in Portland, ME, son of the late Wilmont "Sam" and Ethel (Christensen) Adams he was a resident of West Hartford for many years. Prior to his retirement, Donald was employed at Projects Inc., in Glastonbury for 15 years. He was a U.S. Marine veteran serving during the Korean War. Donald was a member of the Shriners and Free Masons since 1975. Besides his wonderful wife, he leaves a son Michael and his wife Claire of Cheshire, and three grandsons: Sean Adams of Charlotte, NC, Kevin Adams of Manhattan, NY, and Bryan Adams of Washington DC. He was pre-deceased by three sisters from Maine: Dorothy McVey, Shirley Noyes, and Marilyn Wasgatt. We would like to express special thanks to his caregivers, Claire and Irene, for the love and care they provided, as well as his hospice nurse Bridget. A private graveside service will be held in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. A day of celebration to honor Donald's life will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to Hartford Health Care Hospice or to the Shriners Hospital for Children in Springfield MA. Online condolences may be made at SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.