May 25, 1930 – July 17, 2020 Donald H. Munson, 90, of Burlington, CT, passed away on Thursday Sept. 17, 2020. Though healthy through most of his life, he had a short bout with illness in his last two months. Don was born on May 25th, 1930, the son of the late Marguerette Belden and Edward Munson. He lived in, and graduated from Plainville High School in 1949. Don played on Plainville's Football, Basketball and Baseball teams, and moved on to play Basketball at Hillyer College. He was mostly known for practical jokes, (some of which can't be divulged), and honored to be 'tallest' in his class. Don married his high-school sweetheart, Elizabeth 'Betty' (Eaton) Munson and moved to Burlington, CT. Don worked as an engineer and entrepreneur in his own two companies, 'Sockets Unlimited,' and 'Disc-O-Dek' – lighted dance floors. Don's love for creating things led to many handmade wood and plexi-glass items for friends and family. He had a love for people, golf, all sports, music, dancing, calling friends, cribbage and Yahtzee. Don was one of the original Lewis S. Mills 'Booster Club' founders. He was inducted to the Plainville High 'Sports Hall of Fame' in the year 2000, and honored at a Plainville High Baseball game on his 85th Birthday with his great-nephew, player Robert Munson and family. Don played softball from the mid-1970's through 1980's on the 'French Model Club' of New Britain and he sponsored his own 'Disc-O-Dek' team in Farmington, through his mid-fifties. Betty's love of the Olympics, led them to a second home in Au Sable Forks, NY. He and Betty made hundreds of trips where they, along with friends and family, spent, and enjoyed the 1980 Olympics in Lake Placid. Don will be mostly remembered for the Benefits and Dances that he DJ'd over the years with Betty…for his kind heart, his love of singing, his sense of humor, his 'hat collection,' and his great hospitality. Don is survived by his two daughters, Dona Bergen and her husband Erik Nelson of Tenants Harbor, ME, Nancy Munson of Burlington, CT; and his son, Ted Munson and his wife Claudette of Avon, CT. He leaves grandchildren: Jamie Bergen and his wife Jaime, Wallingford, CT, William Nelson, Terryville, CT, and Jesse Nelson, Burlington, CT; and two great-grandchildren: Cody Ward, Tenants Harbor, ME, and Taj Bergen, Wallingford, CT. Don is also survived by his brother, Vining 'Butch' Belden and his wife, Betty of Houston, TX; brother-in-law, Henry Sehl, FL; sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Wayne Fuller, Bristol, CT; along with countless nieces, nephews, a great friend, Maureen Swift, E. Hartford, CT, old friends, neighbors and his beloved animals, Pretty Kitty Kelly, Bella, Marley and Addie. Don was predeceased by his loving wife, Betty Eaton Munson; sister and brother-in law, Alice and William Chamberlin; brothers: Robert and his wife Jean, William and his wife Ellen, and David Munson; brother, Walt and his wife Ruth Belden; sisters: Joan Robbins, Constance Sehl, Vina Belden and Elaine Cleveland. He is also predeceased by his granddaughter, Spring Bergen; and nephews, Keith Fuller and Tony Munson; as well as numerous cousins. There are no services scheduled, but in lieu of donations, Don would wish you to hug and love the people you're with! Use your money for your own favorite donation or simply put it in your fuel tank this winter. We'll sorely miss you Dad, Brother, Uncle Don…Gramp Munch.



