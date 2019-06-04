Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Harry Blake Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Harry Blake Sr. Obituary
Donald Harry Blake Sr., 83, of Groton, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on the morning of May 27, 2019.Services were held at Fountain Hill Cemetery in Deep River on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 11am.Donald was born in Middletown, Connecticut, on December 17, 1935, to Edward L. Blake and Edna May Barett, who predecease him. He was married to the love of his life, Patricia Ann (Vernale) Blake, who predeceases him, and raised two children, Donald Blake Jr., and Sherry Lynn Ascare. He had four grandchildren, Matthew Blake, Emma Blake, Kristen Watson and Brian Watson.He is survived by his two loving children and his grandchildren.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.