Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
West Hartford United Methodist Church
1358 New Britain Ave
West Hartford, CT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Houldcroft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Houldcroft

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Houldcroft Obituary
Donald Houldcroft, age 81, a longtime resident of Newington, died peacefully in his home on Monday, October 7, after a long illness. He was the brother of Albert and brother-in-law of Donna Houldcroft of Newington. He was the uncle of Dana Houldcroft of New Britain, David Houldcroft of Plainville, Deane Tracey of Hebron, and Dean Houldcroft of Newington. His brother, Prentice Houldcroft, predeceased Donald. He retired from the Navy as a chief hospital corpsman after 20 years of service, including a year as a medic with the Marines in Vietnam. He was also stationed on the U.S.S. Charles P. Cecil, as well as the Naval Hospitals in Newport, Rhode Island, Bethesda, Maryland, and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Following his retirement from the Navy, he completed undergraduate and graduate degrees. He traveled to Costa Rica where he learned to speak Spanish fluently. Donald had a second career as a teacher in the Las Vegas, Nevada public schools for 17 years. He was devoted to his students and remained in contact with many of them for years after they graduated. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 15 at the West Hartford United Methodist Church, 1358 New Britain Ave, West Hartford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donald's name to Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, 77 Hartland St, Suite 400, East Hartford, CT 06108.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -