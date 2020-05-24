Donald J. Albert
1951 - 2020
Donald Albert passed away at New Britain General Hospital May 15, 2020. Born to Jeanne and the late Euclide Albert in St. Agatha, Maine June 3, 1951. He grew up in New Britain and graduated from New Britain High School and then went on to serve 4 years in the US Navy as a submariner. He worked at E and M Lubricants in New Britain, Aerospace Techniques in Middletown and later worked at and retired from B and F Machine Company in New Britain. Donald was a lifetime member of La Societe´ St. Jean Baptiste in New Britain, as well as a member of the Southington American Legion. Donald spent the last few years at Southington Care Center due to complications from a stroke. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the wonderful care that he received while there and at New Britain General Hospital as well. Donald enjoyed a passion for family and friends as well as being an avid fisherman and sports fan. He could fish from dawn til' dusk, whether in the rivers, ocean or at his brothers' camp in the Rangeley Lakes area of Maine. He always loved the great outdoors. If he wasn't fishing you could find him cooking on the grill for his many friends and family. A close second to his love of fishing was his love of sports enjoying UConn Huskies, the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and his beloved New York Yankees. Donald had a great laugh and loved to tell a great story. He always had a smile for everyone. Donald was predeceased by his sister Jacqueline Chamberland of New Britain, CT. He is survived by his sisters Florine Corriveau of Plainville, CT and her significant other Ernie Thibodeau, Doris Chasse and her husband Richard of Southington, CT and his brother Michael and his wife Ginger of Pownal, ME, as well as a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks to please send donations to the Southington Care Center Residents' Recreational Fund, 45 Meridan Ave, Southington, CT., 06489. To send a condolence or share a memory, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
May 23, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Farrell Funeral Home
