Browne Funeral Chapels
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 745-3115
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:00 AM
Funeral
43 Shaker Road
Enfield, CT 06082
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Family Church
Enfield, CT
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Catherine's Cemetery
Broad Brook., CT
View Map
Donald J. Dunne Obituary
ENFIELD - Donald J. Dunne, 90, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at home. Born in Chicago, IL, he was the son of the late Leo and Kathleen (Curtin) Dunne. Donald was a sales engineer for thirty-two years, retiring in 1996 from Advanced Carbon Products located in San Francisco, CA. His work took him to various cities throughout the United States. He lived in Enfield for the last thirty-one years. Don graduated from Quincy College in Quincy, IL and joined the United States Army serving in a tank battalion in Hanau, Germany during the Korean War conflict. He had a great love of family, was an avid golfer and reader, enjoyed vacationing on Cape Cod, and traveled abroad to many places, enjoying the most, the land of his ancestors, Ireland. He was also a loyal member of Holy Family Parish. He leaves his wife of thirty-one years, Barbara A. (Mendoluski) Dunne, his children, Margaret, Dennis, Donald, Patricia, Beth, Thomas, David, James, Brett and Marianne, twenty-seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his four sisters. The funeral will be Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10am at Holy Family Church in Enfield (meet at church). The burial will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery in Broad Brook. Calling hours are at the funeral home on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4-7pm. Donations may be made to the , 825 Brook St., Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or to the LiveWell Organization, 1261 Main Street, Plantsville, CT 06479
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 19, 2020
