Donald J. "Don" Easton, 77, of Randleman, NC and formerly of East Hartford, CT, passed away peacefully at his home in North Carolina on November 12, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Hartford on June 24, 1942, the second oldest child of the late Ernest and Helen (Carlson) Easton, he grew up in Windsor, CT and attended Windsor Public Schools and the post-graduate A.I. Prince Vocational School in Hartford majoring in carpentry. Don joined the U.S. Marine Corps and received a medical honorary discharge almost three years later. He worked for many years at Northeast Utilities in Hartford and later worked at Yankee Gas in Hartford where he retired in 1997. He leaves a daughter, Lisa Wright with whom he shared his home; a son, Eric Easton and his wife Andrea of Southington, CT; two brothers, Clifford Easton and his wife Martha of Antrim, NH, and David Easton and his wife Susan of Whitman, MA; and a sister, Sandy Easton of Colchester, CT. Besides his children and siblings, he leaves his special aunt, Dorothy Carlson of Windsor, CT; and his former wife, Diane McMillan of Rutherfordton, NC. Don is survived by three grandchildren, Christina Holder of North Carolina, Nicholas Meares of Georgia, and Logan Easton of Southington, CT. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, and four nieces and nephews. His family will receive friends on Saturday, September 26, 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m., in the chapel of the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield, Ave., Windsor. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Windsor. For online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
