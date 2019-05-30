Donald J. Kelley, 92, of Bristol died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Don was born in Bristol on May 1, 1927 to the late John F. and Margaret (O'Sullivan) Kelley. He leaves 3 sons, John F Kelley and his wife LuAnn of Wallingford, Kevin D. Kelley and his wife Carol of Bristol and Paul A. Kelley, also of Bristol. He is also survived by 3 grandchildren, Timothy M. Kelley, Ryan D. Kelley and Anna J. Kelley all of Bristol along with several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife, Josephine 'Pat' (Graziano) Kelley. Don was the last survivor of a family of 8, his brothers Eugene F., John D, Robert J, Bernard T. Kelley and sisters E. Kathleen, Marguerite A. and Bernice M. Kelley. His infant grandson Christopher John Kelley died in 1982. Mr. Kelley, a naval veteran of World War II, worked for General Electric Company. He enjoyed a loving wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends. His family will receive relatives & friends at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville on Friday May 31, 2019 from 5 PM until 7 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at 9 AM from O'Brien Funeral Home to St. Francis de Sales Parish, Church of St. Anthony, 111 School St., Bristol for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM, followed by military honors. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: St. Francis de Sales Parish, Church of St. Anthony, 180 Laurel Street, Bristol, CT 06010. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Don's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 30, 2019