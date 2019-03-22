Services A.W. Carlson Funeral Home 45 Franklin Square New Britain , CT 06051 (860) 225-6361 Resources More Obituaries for Donald Knapp Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald J. Knapp

Obituary Condolences Flowers Donald J. "Don" Knapp, 80 of Kensington, beloved husband of Ina (Johnson) Knapp passed away at home peacefully on 3/19/19 after a brave and valiant battle with ALS.Don was born in New Britain on April 24, 1938 to the late Lillian (McKeon) and John Knapp. He graduated from New Britain High School then attended the University of Hartford and CCSU after serving 2 years in the United States Army. Don worked at the former Northeast Utilities as a Senior Buyer for 35 years and after retiring worked as a starter at Timberlin Golf Course. He was then invited to join the staff at the TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell where he was employed for 16 years until ALS forced him to retire. As Don said, "it was the best job I ever had" as he got to make friends with professional golfers and meet Arnold Palmer and Sam Snead. He was also twice awarded employee of the month and employee of the year in 2000. This past October the staff and members of the TPC held "An Evening with Don Knapp" at the First Tee to express their gratitude for his years of service. The outpouring of love shown for him by everyone that night warmed his and his family's heart to this day. Don made countless friends over the years and loved sharing stories and laughs with them. He was known for his quick wit, his keen sense of humor and his infectious smile. Despite his illness he found joy in every day and continued to spread kindness and happiness wherever he went. Don's greatest joy in life were his family and friends. He was a loving father and spent countless hours at concerts, sports outings, and vacations on Cape Cod with his family. He was an avid golfer and loved nothing better than playing 18 holes with his friends Russ Glasson, Ron Gilmore, and Dan DeMartin on the east coast and in Arizona and Hawaii. After golfing for 45 years Don made his first hole-in-one in December of 2011 which he still says couldn't possibly have happened. Don also loved music and spent as much time as possible listening to his idol Frank Sinatra. His collection of over 400 albums was a treasure to him and seeing him in person with Ina and friends numerous times were some of his favorite memories. He also enjoyed traveling and he and Ina spent many of their wedding anniversaries in Hawaii.Don was a devout Christian and faithful communicant of First Lutheran Church of the Reformation where he served as Vice President of the Church Council, head of the Stewardship Committee, a communion assistant, usher, and also served on the pasta supper team. He spent his life doing God's work and treating everyone with kindness and instilling in his children the value of hard work, friendship and most of all humor. There was never a time when he wasn't telling jokes or laughing and he made everyone he met feel completely at ease. He gave of himself tirelessly, never asking for anything in return. Whether he was buying coffee or hot chocolate for the Salvation Army bell ringers or volunteering at South Church serving Christmas day dinners, he loved helping anyone and everyone. Besides the love of his life, his devoted wife and caregiver Ina, he leaves his two adoring children Lisa G. Knapp of New Britain and her companion Steven C. Hutt of Glastonbury and Steven K. Knapp of Providence, RI. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his best friend Robert Ruger who was like a brother to him as well as several aunts and uncles and his 4 legged companion Winston. Don leaves several cousins and many kind and loving friends who were like family to him and his little princess, Ashley Cha, with whom he shared a very special bond. A special thank you to Robert and Gail Bucholz who were his guardian angels from the onset of his illness to his passing. In lieu of flowers donations in Don's name can be made to the First Lutheran Church of the Reformation, the Newington VA hospital c/o voluntary service 555 Willard Ave. Newington, CT 06111 or to the ALS Therapy Development Institute, 300 Technology Square Cambridge, MA 02139Donald's family would like to thank the following caregivers and their staff for their gracious, outstanding, and compassionate care. Dr. John Wisniewski, Dr. Kevin Felice, Dr. Steven Prunk, Dr. Clare Cherney, and Margaret Becker, NP. We are also thankful for the care provided by the Berlin VNA, Hartford Healthcare at Home and Patient Advocate for You.I have fought the good fight to the end, I have run the race to the finish, I have kept the faith. I have fought the good fight to the end, I have run the race to the finish, I have kept the faith. I will rest in the arms of our Lord and Savior forever.Funeral services are Monday (March 25, 2019) 10 AM at First Lutheran Church, 77 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will be private following the service. Calling hours are Sunday 4 to 7 PM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 22, 2019