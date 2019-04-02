Home

Donald J. Miller Obituary
Donald J. Miller, 88, of Coventry, CT, husband of the late Colette M. (Levesque) Miller, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born in Hartford, CT, son of the late Joseph and Anna (Chaput) Miller. Don served our country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, and had worked as a machinist at Brand Rex in Willimantic, CT. He was a big sports fan, and supported the Boston Red Sox, New England Patriots, and UConn Huskies. Don is survived by his two children, Steven Miller and his wife Deborah of Coventry, CT, and Deborah Roberts and her husband Louis of Union, CT; grandchildren, Brian Leffingwell and his wife Kristin of Union, CT, Derek Leffingwell and his wife Jessica of Stafford Springs, CT, Joel McAllise and his fiancé Jackie of Southbridge, MA, Shane Therrien of Willimantic, CT, and Joshua Miller of Coventry, CT; great grandchildren, Celine, Ashton, Chase, Guillermo, and Khloe; and several cousins. We would like to give special thanks to Anita Baldwin, neighbor and friend, for her continued assistance and support for our parents. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11 A.M. at Union Center Cemetery, Cemetery Rd., Union, CT. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 2, 2019
