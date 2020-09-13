Donald J. Pelletier, 69, of Windsor, beloved husband and best friend of Barbara McLean-Pelletier, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and caring man whose family meant the world to him. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 5-6 p.m., at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a Funeral Service at 6 p.m. His burial will be private. To read the full obituary or attend the service remotely, visit ww.carmonfuneralhome.com
