Donald J. Pelletier
Donald J. Pelletier, 69, of Windsor, beloved husband and best friend of Barbara McLean-Pelletier, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020. He will be fondly remembered as a loving and caring man whose family meant the world to him. He will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15, 5-6 p.m., at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a Funeral Service at 6 p.m. His burial will be private. To read the full obituary or attend the service remotely, visit ww.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
SEP
15
Service
06:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
September 13, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
