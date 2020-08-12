Donald J. Slyne, 84, of New Windsor, NY passed away August 3, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Donald was born in Hartford, Connecticut on June 27, 1936 to Richard and Mildred Slyne. He served as a Military Police Corps in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1962. He later found a job that best fit his personality, that of a sales representative, selling roofing and siding materials while making lifelong friends on the job. Donald had a passion for golf, winning many tournaments and club championships across New England and New York. He took pride in his Irish heritage and large family. Donald always had a story to share around the table that was sure to make everyone smile. Donald is preceded in death by his parents and loving aunts, Ruth Barnard and Leona Balon. He is survived by his four children, Michael (Jessie-Fern) Slyne, Patrick (Deborah) Slyne, Timothy (Tai) Slyne, and Catharine Slyne Gignac; his daughter-in-law Kimberley Russell; his two siblings, John (Jean) Slyne, and Barbara (Craig) Adams; and his ten grandchildren, Michael Slyne Jr., Catie Gignac, Liam Slyne, Kelley Slyne, Jacob Gignac, Keven Slyne, Thomas Slyne, Colin Slyne, Jeremy Gignac, Owen Slyne; and several nieces and nephews. He joins his beloved Mickey Slyne across the rainbow bridge. The family will be holding a private celebration of life at the home. Family and friends may email tslyne@cranshaw.com for a Zoom link to virtually attend on Saturday, August 15th, 2020 at 11:00 AM. At a later date, a gathering for friends and family will be scheduled to celebrate the love and life of Donald together. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer Society
are welcomed in Donald's name.