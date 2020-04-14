|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father Donald Joseph Basso, 88, of Portland, CT, who passed away Tuesday, April 7 at Wadsworth Glen Health Care, Middletown, CT. Born July 23, 1931 in Middletown, he is the son of the late Emilio and Carmelina Villiano Basso. He was the husband of the late Barbara Joubert Basso and the late Blossom Kaczynski Basso. Donald worked for the Connecticut Department of Transportation Maintenance Garage in Glastonbury for over thirty years as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement. He was a member of the Portland Connecticut Fire Department Company #2 for over sixty years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter his whole life with a passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing on the lakes and rivers throughout Connecticut, and Maine as well as his trip of a lifetime to Alaska. He loved country music and old movies, the Boston Red Sox and the UCONN Women's Basketball. He lived and loved life for his family and friends, and was always ready for a party. He is survived by his beloved two daughters Joanne Misenti and husband Salvatore of Naples, FL and Donna Quintero and husband Modesto of Pembroke Pines, FL; two granddaughters, Danielle Quintero of Miami, FL and Nicole Quintero Ilioff and husband Clayton of Fort Lauderdale, FL, whom he adored dearly, and numerous nieces and nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews. He predeceased by his beloved son, Richard William Basso, and four brothers, Joseph, Henry, Felix and Harry (Bill) Basso, two sisters, Clelia Basso Zampini and Rose Basso Rosso. Funeral services will be held at a later date due to current world events. Donations in his memory can be sent to St Mary's Bereavement Fund, 45 Freestone Ave., Portland, CT 06480 and Portland Fire Department, Gildersleeve Engine Co. #2, PO Box 71, Portland, CT. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2020