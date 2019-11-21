Home

O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
Donald K. Anderson


1930 - 2019
Donald K. Anderson Obituary
Donald K. Anderson, 89, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 16, 1930, son of the late Axel and Freida (Zetterman) Anderson. Donald was the loving husband of the late Maxine P. (Cochran) Anderson. He served our country in the U.S. Army and was an avid fan of the UCONN girls basketball and Red Sox. Donald was a loving family man and will be missed dearly. Donald is survived by his children Lendal Landeen, Brent J. Landeen, Dale Landeen and his wife Laurie, Brenda Perron all of Bristol, Douglas Landeen and his wife Betty Jean of SC and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Besides his wife and parents, he is predeceased by his son Stephen Landeen and siblings Lillian, Ruth, Hazel, Pearl, Irving and Harvey. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 11AM to 1PM at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Forestville/Bristol followed by a funeral service at 1PM. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo please visit Donald's memorial page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 21, 2019
