1/1
Donald Kurapkot
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Kurapkot, 83, of Manchester, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Manchester Hospital. Donald was born August 5, 1937 to Otto and Jennie Kurapkot of Manchester, CT. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester and grew up in the north end of Manchester where he was once a volunteer Eighth District fireman and he also served in the Navy. Donald worked for the Town of Manchester until his retirement in 1993. Donald was a fly-fishing enthusiast and was a proud lifetime member of the Manchester Coon and Fox Club. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing derbies, vegetable gardening, the Senior Center and loved camping trips and vacationing in Disney with his family. He was predeceased by his son Joseph Lange, sister June Hanson, brothers Arthur Kurapkot and William Kurapkot. Donald is survived by his loving wife of forty-nine years Hedy Kurapkot, his daughters Patricia Lange, Debbie Johnston and husband Tom, Donna Wright, a son Bruce Lange and a daughter-in-law Cathy Lange. He also leaves behind his four cherished grandchildren Stacey Uriano, Frank Uriano, Ryan Lange and Kayla Lang and husband Michael. A private graveside service will be held at the family's convenience. To leave a memory or message of condolence for the family, please visit www.manchesterfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved