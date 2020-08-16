Donald Kurapkot, 83, of Manchester, CT passed away peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Manchester Hospital. Donald was born August 5, 1937 to Otto and Jennie Kurapkot of Manchester, CT. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester and grew up in the north end of Manchester where he was once a volunteer Eighth District fireman and he also served in the Navy. Donald worked for the Town of Manchester until his retirement in 1993. Donald was a fly-fishing enthusiast and was a proud lifetime member of the Manchester Coon and Fox Club. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing derbies, vegetable gardening, the Senior Center and loved camping trips and vacationing in Disney with his family. He was predeceased by his son Joseph Lange, sister June Hanson, brothers Arthur Kurapkot and William Kurapkot. Donald is survived by his loving wife of forty-nine years Hedy Kurapkot, his daughters Patricia Lange, Debbie Johnston and husband Tom, Donna Wright, a son Bruce Lange and a daughter-in-law Cathy Lange. He also leaves behind his four cherished grandchildren Stacey Uriano, Frank Uriano, Ryan Lange and Kayla Lang and husband Michael. A private graveside service will be held at the family's convenience. To leave a memory or message of condolence for the family, please visit www.manchesterfh.com