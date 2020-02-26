Home

Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethesda Apostolic Church
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethesda Apostolic Church
249 Stanley St.
New Britain, CT
View Map
Resources
Donald L. Allen Obituary
Donald Lee Allen,70 a life time resident of New Britain, CT passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020 at The Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain General. Donald is survived by his wife, Patricia Allen, his daughter: Latasha Wilson both of New Britain CT, his four sons: Kevin Allen of Norwich CT, Marron Allen of New Britain CT, Taj Holmes of Bristol CT and Albert Lebby of New Britain CT, his two brothers: Nathaniel Allen of New Britain, CT and James Allen (Sherada) of Norwich, CT, his sister: Jeanette Newton (Tommy) of Greenville NC, his grandchildren and great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Homegoing Celebration for Donald will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bethesda Apostolic Church, 249 Stanley St., New Britain, CT with the Bishop Dale I. Shaw, Pastor, presiding. Relatives and friends may call at Bethesda Apostolic Church, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial will be private. Service of Comfort and Compassion provided by the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. To extend condolences to the Allen family or to share a memory of Donald, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2020
