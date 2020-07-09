Donald L. Hawkins, 61, of Hartford, CT passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born on February 22, 1959 in Jacksonville, FL to the late George W. Hawkins and the late Claudia Hawkins. He leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Rahshaud Wade and Jarrell Hawkins; brother, Michael (Jacques) Hawkins; three granddaughters, Myla, Jada, and Ryan Hawkins, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Celebration of His Life will take place on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:00AM at Henry L. Fuqua Funeral Service (a division of Howard K. Hill Funeral Services) 94 Granby Street, Bloomfield, CT; with Visitation from 9:00AM-10:00AM. Interment will be at Mt. St. Benedict, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield, CT 06002. To leave a message of comfort for the Hawkins family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com