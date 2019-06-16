Services Weinstein Mortuary, Inc. 640 Farmington Avenue Hartford , CT 06105 860-233-2675 Resources More Obituaries for Donald Rome Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald L. Rome

Obituary Condolences Flowers Rome Donald L. Adam Rome [email protected] Weinstein Mortuary Donald Lee Rome, 90, passed away on June 15 at home with his family. He was a loving son, husband, father, and grandfather, with a brilliant legal mind and a passionate love of life. Born in Hartford, CT, he was the only son of Herman and Juliette (Stern) Rome. He lived almost his whole life in West Hartford, where he grew up next door to his uncle Victor Rome, aunt Esther Rome, and first cousin Marjorie (Rome) Bendetson, who was like a sister. After graduating from Hall High School, he earned a B.S. from Trinity College in Hartford and then a law degree at Harvard Law School. He also had a special relationship with Camp Lenox in Lee, MA, where he was both a camper and counselor. Like his law-school classmates, his campmates were lifelong friends, and he always enjoyed their reunions. He served as president of the Connecticut chapter of the Harvard Law School Association. After law school, he worked for his entire career in Hartford, beginning at the firm of Ribicoff and Kotkin. In 1967, he joined with another lawyer to start his own firm, Rosenberg, Rome, which expanded in the next decade. He joined Robinson and Cole in 1983. He earned a national reputation in the field of commercial and bankruptcy law. His book, The Business Workouts Manual, became a classic in the field, with many editions. He advised state commissions on the Uniform Commercial Code and the bankruptcy code and served on various state and national bar committees. He also served as president of the Association of Commercial Finance Attorneys from 1978 to 1980. For more than a decade, he taught at the University of Connecticut Law School, and he delighted in his work as a mentor to his students and young associates. After retiring from the practice of law, he worked as a mediator and arbitrator across the country. Because of his skill, he often served as a national trainer for the American Arbitration Association. He was involved in the community. He was especially proud that three generations of Romes were bar mitzvahed at Temple Beth Israel in West Hartford, where he served on the board of trustees. He was grand master of his chapter of the Masons. He also served the Hebrew Home for the Aged and the American Jewish Committee. Growing up, he sang in the choir and ushered at the Bushnell Theater in Hartford. Music remained one of his great passions, especially opera. He also was a devoted fan of the New York Yankees. He loved good food and bad puns. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sheila (Ward) Rome; three children and their spouses, Adam Rome and Robin Schulze, Lilly (Rome) Feldman and Steve Feldman, and Ethan Rome and Jennifer Ng'andu; and two grandchildren, Seth Feldman and Aaron Feldman. The family would like to thank his exceptional caregivers for their wonderful patience and compassion: Frank Manu, his faithful companion of two years, along with Michael Opaku, Boniface Anuka, and Joseph Mireku. The service will be Monday June 17 at 2:00 at the Beth Israel Cemetery on 175 Ward St. in Hartford. Friends and well-wishers are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to . Calling hours will be at 117 Simsbury Rd, #316, Avon, CT, on Tuesday June 18 from 10:30 to noon and Wednesday June 19th from 2 to 4. WEST HARTFORD Published in The Hartford Courant on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries