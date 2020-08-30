Donald Langenauer, husband of Rafaline (Bonvino) Langenauer, passed away on Saturday August 29, 2020 at the Middlesex Hospital in Middletown, CT. Born and raised in Hartford, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Catherine (Zehner) Langenauer. Don lived in Cromwell for many years raising his family before moving to Berlin after retirement. He graduated from Hartford High School in 1953 and went to Hillyer College now known as University of Hartford where he played basketball. Don was a "basketball player" and played 5 days a week until he was 53 years old. He loved playing hoops anywhere and anytime. He was known for his outside shooting was inducted into the Hartford High School Hall of Fame in 2018. Mr. Lang, as he was known to many in Hartford, was where he worked for the Parks and Recreation Department for more than 30 years. Don used his love of sports to help many kids become successful in life. He loved to watch his grandchildren play sports, frequent OTB, watch the Yankees, collect baseball cards and other sports memorabilia. Besides his wife of 58 years, he is survived by his two sons, Donald Langenauer and his wife Julia of Bedminster, NJ, Robert Langenauer and his wife, Yolanda of Cromwell; and five grandchildren, Amanda, Lauren, Lindsay, Eric and Brendan. Friends may call at the Cromwell Funeral Home, 506 Main Street, Cromwell on Tuesday September 1st from 5:00 to 7:00 pm with the following mandates to be adhered to due to COVID 19, masks and six feet social distancing is required, in addition, keeping visiting to a minimum in consideration of the restricted amount of people allowed in the funeral home at one time. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, P.O. Box 248, Shelton, CT 06484.To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.