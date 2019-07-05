Donald Louis LeFevre, 75, a lifelong resident of East Hartford, died peacefully on July 1, 2019. He was born in Hartford, a son of the late Edward and Geneva (Follansbee) LeFevre. He was a graduate of the University of Connecticut. He was a Tax Collector for the City of Hartford for many years. He enjoyed playing basketball, tennis and the clarinet in earlier years. He enjoyed watching baseball and UCONN basketball in his later years. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Jane (Peters) LeFevre in 2011. He is survived by his son Scott LeFevre of South Windsor, his brother Ronald LeFevre of Novato, CA., and one niece. Friends and family are welcome to his graveside service which will be held Monday July 8, 2019 at 11AM in Hillside Cemetery, Hillside Avenue, East Hartford. There are no calling hours. Friends and family are welcome to send flowers to the Benjamin J. Callahan Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, CT 06108. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.callahanfuneral.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 5, 2019