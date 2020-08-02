HAND, Donald Lewis, 78, of Clearwater, FL died July 22 after a hospitalization due to Covid-19. He was born in Glen Rock, NJ on November 3, 1941 and was a descendent of Elder William Brewster of the Mayflower Pilgrims. Don graduated Duke University with a BA in History and served in the U.S. Army from 1968-72. He was a pipe organ design engineer with Austin Organs for many years, a member of the American Guild of Organists, and an accomplished organist and carillonneur, leading choirs at the many churches he served in Connecticut and Florida. He was proud of his over 100 organ installations, particularly those at the Inter-American University Chapel in Puerto Rico, The Shiroishi White Cube Concert Hall in Japan, and his final project, First Baptist in Washington, DC. Don was a passionate musician, reader, history buff, and man of great faith, dedicating much of his time to serving the church. He was predeceased by his parents, Homer and Anna-May Hand, and his daughter, Kimberly Pearce. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shirley, his sister Judy Gardner (Mort), his uncle, Bill Lewis (Elaine), his sons, David, of Stafford Springs, Jonathan (Allyson) of Coventry, Mark (Kacie), of Old Saybrook, and Christopher, of Willimantic, along with his daughter, Karen Young (Jeff) of Largo, FL, and his eleven grandchildren. An outdoor memorial service will be held August 22 at 10:00 AM at Gilead Congregational Church in Hebron.



