On May 12th, 2020, Donald Lucas, 78, of West Hartford, beloved husband of 20 years to Kathleen (McMahon) Lucas, passed away peacefully at Riverside Rehabilitation Center in East Hartford. Don had battled Alzheimer's for over five years and just recently contracted pneumonia. Don grew up in West Hartford, raised his children, with their mother Georgina, in Canton, and continued to enjoy the Greater Hartford area while married to Kathy. He was a veteran of the Air Force where he served in Colorado for 4 years. His career as a financial advisor lasted over 35 years, most of the time with MassMutual. He was a member of Rotary Club during the 1980's and 90's, serving as president one of those years. He was also very proud to be the chairman of the committee for the Canton Housing Authority. Don enjoyed spending years traveling with his wife Kathy to places like Ireland, Italy and Japan. He was best known to make you smile and laugh, always full of life and giving his time to those he loved. He enjoyed many activities including tennis, biking, carpentry and even playing the accordion and guitar. He loved spending time with family and friends, singing or whistling along to music, watching UCONN women's basketball and following the political campaigns. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Andy Lucas and his wife Tanah Wagenseller of Colorado, his daughter Sarah Lucas and her husband Aaron Coburn and their daughter Aurie of Colorado, his brother George Lucas and his wife Dolores and their 4 children, Ann, Mary, Wayne, and Pam, and his stepdaughter and stepson along with four grandchildren. His loving light will be missed. In lieu of funeral arrangements, the family has decided to hold an invitation only Zoom event for those close to him to celebrate his life. The family is requesting any photos you have of Don you'd like to share be sent to memorialfordon@mailcupp.com Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor is caring for the arrangements. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.