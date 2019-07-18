Donald MacKay, Jr., beloved husband of the late Aurelie "Lee" (May) MacKay for 67 years, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was born in New Britain on October 29, 1936, the son of the late Donald and Helen (Hiltbrand) MacKay. Donald graduated East Hartford High School in 1941, and then enlisted in the United States Navy at age 17. He proudly served his country during World War II, both on convoy duty and in antisubmarine warfare in the Atlantic before transferring to the Pacific US Seventh Fleet. After Okinawa, Donald served with the first units to go to Shanghai, China. Following the war, he enrolled at the University of Massachusetts and graduated in 1949. Don was an avid skier, skiing throughout the United States, Canada and Europe. He also enjoyed whitewater canoeing and flying ultra light sport planes. Don retired in 2000 from the Springfield Cemetery and Crematory where he served as secretary, treasurer, and general manager. He leaves behind two children, Scott MacKay and his wife Debbie, and Andrea Purcell and her husband John; two beloved grandchildren, John Patrick Purcell and Dana Purcell; and a sister, Connie Childerhose. He also leaves behind his loving companion, Tess, the family dog. A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Somers Congregational Church, 599 Main St., Somers, CT. Interment will be held in Springfield Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Donations in Donald's memory may be made to America's VetDogs, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787-2976. For more information or to leave online expressions of condolence please visit, www.Leetestevens.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 18, 2019