Donald Morris Nolan, 96, of Mansfield Center, Connecticut passed away Tuesday August 4, 2020 at Windham Hospital with daughter Kathleen at this side. He was predeceased by his first wife Barbara Christie (63), his daughter Maureen Edith (04) and the love of his life Joanne C. Vercelli (15). He is survived by his daughter Kathleen Osborne, her husband Robert Osborne of Corn Hill, New Brunswick, Canada, his grandchildren Erin Osborne and wife Dawna, Bronwen Martin and husband Gregory, Megan Smith and husband Benjamin, Nolan Osborne and wife Rhonda Macdonald and Pushpa Tissera. He leaves his great grandchildren Bradley, Brooke, Beckett (Hannah), Dominic, Riley, Chloe, Quincy, Jesse, Reese, Morgan, Tuscany, Goldini, Divine and great great grandchild Maverick. He also leaves his niece Lucille Cassidy and several great nieces and nephews. Donald was born in Fall River, Massachusetts and grew up in West Barrington, Rhode Island. He attended the Rhode Island School of Design until he joined the service in 1942. He was a member of the 20th Armored Division, 27th Tank Battalion, Company 8. After his honorable discharge in 1946 he went to Brown University, graduating in 1949. After attending the university he was hired by the American Screw Company in Providence and shortly moved to its Willimantic, Connecticut division in 1949. In 1963 he started his own company Stick Screw Manufacturing and was its president until he sold the business in 1987. He was a founding member of the Mansfield Lion's Club and remained active for 65 years, being its secretary for 40 of those years. Donald was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a volunteer for the Mansfield Senior Center and the Committee on Aging. Donald and his beloved wife Joanne spent many years as members of the Willimantic Country Club and traveled with friends to many places in the U.S. and in Europe playing golf. He and Joanne had many friends and enjoyed spending time with them. He had a large extended family and was devoted to them, spending time on summer vacations at the cottage and travelling regularly to Canada to visit his daughter and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Donald was a man of integrity and generosity and his family and friends will miss him greatly. We would like to thank Windham Hospital, the Mansfield Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation and all the health care workers for Donald's care during the Covid 19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Mansfield Lion's Club, P.O. Box 593, Mansfield Center, CT. 06250. A celebration of Donald's life will take place at a future date.



