Donald P. Blanchard, 74, of Southington, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, as a result of complications from COVID-19. He had been the devoted husband of Sandi (Woods) Blanchard for nearly 55 years. Donald was born on May 22, 1945 in Clair, New Brunswick, Canada to the late Philias and Jeanne (d'Arc Nadeau) Blanchard and had been a longtime Southington resident. Donald worked as a truck driver and was a member of Teamster Local 559 for 35 years. He was also a member of Mickey's AC and the Elks Lodge 1669 in Southington and loved NASCAR, camping and bowling. Donald enjoyed attending daily "meetings" at Dunkin Donuts and he never met a stranger. In addition to his beloved wife Sandi, Donald is survived by two daughters, Lisa Olson and her husband Jim of Southington and Michelle Garay and her husband John of Orange, and 4 grandchildren, Lars and Erik Olson, Ashleigh Rivera and Ariana Garay. He is also survived by two brothers, Paul Blanchard and his wife Carol of Plainville and Jeannot Blanchard of Bristol. He was predeceased by 4 siblings. Donations in Donald's memory may be made to St. Dominic's Church, 1050 Flanders Rd., Southington, CT 06489. Due to the current health concerns surrounding COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced and held at the later date. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.