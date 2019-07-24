Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:15 AM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Church
99 Bristol St.
Southington, CT
View Map
Donald P. Charette Obituary
Donald P. Charette, 82, of Southington passed away on Monday, July 22, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy (Kaczynski) Charette. He was born in Ft. Kent, Maine, the son of the late Pierre and Marie (Pelletier) Charette. Don retired from Stop and Shop after working as a meat cutter for 48 years. He was a parishioner of St. Thomas Church for 56 years. Donald loved his family the most. He enjoyed helping his family and friends with various home and yard projects. He loved the time he spent with his son Daniel at his carpentry business. In addition to his wife Dorothy, he leaves his children; Donald J. Charette and wife Kelly of NC, Donna Orefice and husband John of Southington, Debra Charette and Catherine Deloria of MA, David Charette of New Britain, Delaine Charette of NY, Doreen Zimmerman and husband Michael of NJ, Daria Delaney and husband Michael of Southington, his grandchildren; Melissa (Chad), DJ, Brian, John (Mary), Matthew (Elisa), Patrick (Jesse), Katherine, Andrea, Anna (Matthew), Daniel, Timothy, Sarah and Bridget, his great-grandchildren; James, Paul, Max, Bella, Erin, Andrew, Katherine, and Charlotte. He also leaves his brothers; Kevin (Jennifer) Charette of ME, Perry (Barbara) Charette of CO and James Charette of FL, his Godchildren; Jacqueline Robitaille, Dean Bickford and Bethany Fissette. Donald also leaves nieces, nephew, and many friends. He was predeceased by a son, Daniel Charette and brothers, Carl, Reynold and Keith. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26th at 9:15 am from the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to St. Thomas Church at 10 am for a Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in New Britain. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas Church, 99 Bristol St. Southington, CT 06489 For online condolences and directions, please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019
