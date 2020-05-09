Donald Philip Chase, 82, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 at Evergreen Health Care Center in Stafford Springs, CT. Due to the current pandemic, his loving family was with him in spirit as the Maple Lane staff tended to him, with his beloved aide Cindy by his side. Born in Waterbury, CT on June 23rd, 1937 to the late Donald and Elsie (Gohs) Chase, he was a long-time resident of Enfield, CT. Donald was a 1955 graduate of Leavenworth High School in Waterbury, CT. For many years, Don worked and excelled in sales for Lincoln Controls and Foster Manufacturing, traveling throughout the Eastern United States and Canada and meeting many people along the way. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Joyce (Balunas) Chase in 2013. Don's hobbies included photography, gardening in his yard and collecting his many different bonsai trees that he loved to display in his front window and assisting seniors and friends with their computer and technical needs that he came to enjoy. In his earlier years he enjoyed golfing, racket ball and playing tennis. He loved watching sports, especially his beloved Boston Red Sox and UCONN Men's Basketball teams. What brought Don great joy was the time he spent with his wife Joyce traveling, gathering with friends and most of all spending time with their family during birthday, holiday and dinner gatherings. Don and Joyce had many close and cherished friends in the Enfield area, and those friends will never be forgotten. He is survived by his Sister and Brother-in-Law Joan (Balunas) and Arnold Kurth of Atlanta, GA. and Sister-in-Law Selene Rudaitis of Ocoee, FL. Donald leaves behind his 3 children, his daughter Karen Karas and husband, Edward of South Windsor, his son Kurt Chase and wife Louise of Petaluma, CA, his son Kenneth Chase and wife Beth of Somers. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren: Crystal, Justin, and Zachary Chase, Christopher and Kevin Chase, Dawn and Christopher Jackle and John Karas, Conrad and Charlie Jackle, along with many other relatives, nieces and nephews and loving friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Evergreen Health Care Center, especially Cindy in the Maple Lane Unit, and Athena Hospice Care, especially Calley and Jen, who all took wonderful care of Donald and his family. Leete Stevens Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements. Interment will be held privately and at a later date. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Enfield Senior Center, 299 Elm Street, Enfield, CT 06082. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.leetestevens.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.