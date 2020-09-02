Donald Paul Hoffman, of Farmington, Connecticut, passed away at the age of 87 on August 29, 2020 at Saint Francis Hospital. In his last days, he was surrounded by loved ones, comforted and peaceful. Born on September 30, 1932 in Mansfield, Ohio, he spent his youth playing and studying and working on a paper route and in a bowling alley to help support his family during the Great Depression. He served in the military in his youth, stationed in Washington, D.C. and supported key military functions. Later, with the help of a scholarship from the Lutheran Church, he attended Wittenberg University where he excelled in his studies. After graduation, he moved to West Hartford to work in the insurance industry. It was there that he met his wife, Carolyn Peterson, through a friend from Emanuel Lutheran Church in Hartford. The two married, moved to Farmington and had a beautiful daughter, Lisa Lederer. Don had always had a passion for the stock market and later parlayed his hobby into his life's profession. With the support of his wife, he left the insurance industry to study to become a stockbroker. After passing his exams, he went on to great success. For more than four decades, Don used his gift for investment analysis to secure the financial futures of countless clients and his family. He loved his profession and continued to work for the Royal Bank of Canada until his passing. An avid golfer, Don was an active member of the Farmington Country Club for most of his adult life. Highlights of his time on the links included spending time with his dear friend Mike Pariano, his partner in the Francis C. Wilson Tournament for 24 years and with him when he achieved a "hole in one" of 130 yards on the fourth hole. Don is survived by his daughter Lisa Carolyn (Hoffman) Lederer, nephews Jason, Jeffrey and Jon Hoffman and grandnephew and nieces. He was predeceased by his loving wife Carolyn and brother Ronald. Services will be held Friday, September 4th at 9:30 AM at The Ahern Funeral Home in Unionville: 111 Main St | Unionville, CT 06085. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Masonicare Hospice or Wittenberg University in his honor. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
