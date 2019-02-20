Donald R. Havens, 83, of Avon, CT, beloved husband for 59 years of the late Patricia M. (Graziano) Havens, passed away Monday, February 11, 2019, with his son, Mark, and daughter, Karen, by his side. One of three children born to the late Ellsworth and the late Ellen (Roughen) Havens, he was raised in the Bronx, NY, and graduated from Cardinal Hayes High School before enlisting in the United States Marine Corp on July 22, 1953. He served 4 years in the Corp, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant, at the time the youngest person in Marine Corp history to achieve such a rank. He served as a Field Radio Operator and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal before being honorably discharged on July 21, 1957. On May 16, 1959, he married the love of his life, Patricia. For 59 years, they accompanied one another through life, raising their three adoring children, as they moved from the Bronx to Smithtown, NY, then west to Castle Rock, CO before settling in Avon in 1992. Don enjoyed a successful career in the insurance industry, primarily pension sales, and retired as a Regional Vice President of Cigna Corporation in 1996. Don was a well-loved man, renowned for his pool-parties, overflowing energy; his passion and joy for life and his love of laughter and creative story-telling. What he loved most to do was to sit for a meal and a glass of wine with his multitude of dear friends and family members and to entertain us all in his most unique and vibrant manner. In addition to his wife and parents, Donald also was predeceased by his beloved son, Thomas C. Havens, and leaves behind Tom's wife, Robin, of Port Washington, NY, his son, Mark C. Havens, and his wife Renee of Riverdale, NY, and his daughter, Karen E. Leone, and her husband Gene of Chicago, IL; eight grandchildren, Ryan and Jake Havens, Ethan and William Havens, Julianna, Dominique, Michael, and Adrienne Leone; a brother, Joseph Havens; and 22 nieces and nephews. Don also was predeceased by his sister, Eunice Havens. Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019 at the Church of Saint Ann, 289 Arch Road, Avon, CT. Donald and Patricia will be laid to rest together in Holy Mount Cemetery, Eastchester, NY, on Monday, February 25, 2019. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The ELIJA Foundation, 11 Laurel Lane, #1, Levittown, NY 11756, an organization that supports families with autistic children, including Donald's and Patricia's grandson Jake. The Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.





Published in The Hartford Courant from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019