Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home
50 Naubuc Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 633-2521
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of the Incarnation
544 Prospect St
Wethersfield, CT
Donald R. Healey


1935 - 2019
Donald R. Healey "Heals" lived a life he loved from April 27, 1935 - December 2, 2019. He loved Sunday dinners and beers in the garage with his parents, the late Dennis and Louise Healey. He married the girl he loved, the late Judith Casey Healey. His proposal was a bit vague, so she sought advice from the "Dear Abby" column and luckily, he got the approval (true!). He loved her so much, he got two more girls, Kelli-Ann and Staci-Ann; and a son to level the playing field, Jim. In appreciation they grew his beloved family to include David, Tyler, Breanna, Kaycee; Thomas, Haley, Liam; Robin, Danny, Mike and Denise. The lucky guy also loved his police job. He walked the beat for fifty years and became a Hartford Legend (according to some biased old timers). Proudly wearing badge #1, he went on to become the longest serving police officer in the nation. He loved the banter with his police cronies, serving the people, his years on the bike, the traffic report gig from Traveler's tower, and perhaps a free lunch or two (who's counting!). His only complaints were stoplights, electricity bills, free samples that were too small, and the "clown" driving in front of him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 7th at 11:30am in the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the GHPCU (Greater Hartford Police Credit Union), Patrolmen & Firemen Scholarship Fund, 253 High St., Hartford, CT 06103. Heals funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home. To extend online condolences and/or share a memory, please visit farleysullivan.com. This is Don Healey, signing off. Be good!
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 5, 2019
