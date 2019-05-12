Home

of Topsfield, MA, formerly of Farmington, age 85, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 9th. Donald is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years Maria (Drisdelle) Riccardi of Topsfield, daughter Donna and husband Doug Green of Ipswich, MA, daughter Linda and husband Richard Donovan of Topsfield, grandchildren Griffin and Katia Green of Ipswich, sisters-in-law Fernande Drisdelle of Rocky Hill and Dorine Drisdelle of New Brunswick, Canada, and many nieces and nephews. Donald was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Angela (Garavaglia) Riccardi, brothers Carl, Frank and John, and sister Irma Feeney. Relatives and friends may honor and remember Donald's life during visiting hours in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers on Tuesday, May 14th from 9 to 10:30 A.M. Followed by his funeral Mass at St. Rose of Lima Church, 12 Park St., Topsfield at 11 A.M. Burial in Connecticut will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Donald's memory to the . To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019
