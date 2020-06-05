Donald "Donn" Richard Trenner of Guilford, CT passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 93. He was an only child, predeceased by his father, Henry Trenner, and mother, Florence (Goldbaum) Trenner. Born in New Haven, CT on March 10, 1927, Donn was blessed with a life full of love, excitement, world travel, and life-long friendships. He was a superb musician, and an even more extraordinary father, husband, and friend. A child prodigy on the piano, Donn passed on a full Juilliard scholarship in favor of going out on the road with his own jazz band to begin his career. In high school, he wrote an original piece that was played by Glenn Miller and his band on the New Haven Green at the beginning of World War II. While in the military, Donn was an Army Corporal in the United States Armed Forces as an Entertainment Specialist. It was during this time that he met many of his closest friends and began working with some of the biggest names in the industry during Bob Hope's USO tours. Donn always used to say, "The world was my university." After living in the Los Angeles area for many years, Donn returned to Connecticut with his family and settled in Guilford, CT, a town that always held a special place in his heart. He was the accompanist for the choirs at Adams Middle School for several years, played many Sundays with Dr. Joe Cardinale at the Ayuthai restaurant, was the pianist and leader of the Hartford Jazz Orchestra for the last 20 years, and was a very active member of the jazz community by playing and contracting musicians throughout New England. He had no plans to retire whatsoever. Donn was an extremely giving and kind person, and never hesitated to help in any way he could. He was always positive, and never lost his witty sense of humor. He loved chocolate, seafood, piloting airplanes, and giraffes, the latter of which he has a huge collection (Not real ones, though he always wanted one!) He will be missed by a multitude of friends and family all over the world. Donn is survived by his daughter Sara Trenner of Norwich, CT, treasured loved ones Carmen Jones of Norwich, CT, and BJ Ward of Los Angeles, CA, and numerous cherished cousins. Memorial services are being planned for the near future. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 5, 2020.