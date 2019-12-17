Home

POWERED BY

Services
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
For more information about
Donald Annino
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Biega's Funeral Home
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Notre Dame Church
Main St
Durham, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Annino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald V. Annino Sr.


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald V. Annino Sr. Obituary
Donald Vincent Annino, Sr., 86, of Durham, beloved husband of 61 years to Emily (Curtis) Annino, died Saturday December 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Dec. 19th) at 9 a.m. from Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown, followed by a 10 a.m. Funeral Liturgy at Notre Dame Church, Main St., Durham. Burial, with military honors, will be held at Mica Hill Cemetery, Durham. Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home. Those who wish may send memorial donations to Coginchaug Benchwarmers, c/o William Lema, 43 Sand Hill Rd., Durham, CT 06422. To share memories, express condolences online, and to see the full obituary, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Biega's Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -