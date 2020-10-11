Donald W. Benjamin, age 70, entered into eternal rest on Friday October 2nd with his family near. Don was the beloved husband of Sharon F. Benjamin (Dominice) and a 30 year resident of Old Saybrook, CT. Born in Johnson City, NY to Augustin and Mary (Petrick) he attended J.C. High School and was captain of the wrestling team. He went on to attend Broome County College and Central Connecticut State University earning a degree in business. Don was a sales member of the A-Copy America family for 40 years, a job he loved and where he and Sharon made lifelong friends. Besides his devoted wife Don leaves his daughter Jennifer (Wissuchek) and husband Scott and grandchildren Lyndsay and Michael, son Scott Lukas and wife Magdalena (Perkowski) and granddaughter Isabella. He is also survived by sisters Shirley (Marshall), Bonnie (Miller), brothers Larry and Dennis Benjamin as well as many nieces and nephews. "Benji" is warmly thought of by so many who remember him as generous, funny, always willing to help out. In loving memory donations can be made to The Ron Foley Foundation for pancreatic cancer research. Ronsrun.org
Ron Foley Foundation 1000 Farmington Ave, Suite 108A West Hartford, CT 06107