Donald W. Friday, age 90, died on the 22nd of February. Don was born in Wahpeton, ND on Feb. 17, 1929, the son of Mrs. Alice Kurtz and Mr. Irwin Friday. He served in the U.S. Air Force after which he graduated from the University of Maine. Advanced degrees from the University of Hartford were also earned. He began a long career in New Britain public education as a business teacher at Washington Jr. High where he met and married his wife of 60 years, Kathleen MacElroy. Following years on staff at N.B. High School, he served as principal of Slade Jr. High, followed by business manager, then assistant superintendent of schools. Don was a former president of the N.B. Teachers' Union and the N.B. Evening Lions. He and his family were congregants at South Church where Don was a former deacon. His favorite pastime activities included volleyball and fishing. Retiring to Old Lyme, Don was a board member of the Shoreline Literacy Volunteers and the financial secretary of the First Baptist Church in Essex. Before dementia robbed him of his final years, Don enjoyed his grandchildren, traveling, and sunny days of fishing in the Sound. He is survived by his wife Kay, and daughter Allison and husband Michael Fagan of Old Saybrook; son Charles, wife Deborah Senk, and children Nathan and Jared of Rocky Hill; daughter Marilyn, husband Jesse Myers, and children Lucas and Tamisha of Stafford Springs; and daughter Jennifer, husband Christopher Mansfield, and children Devon, and twins Kathleen and Seth Donald of East Hampton.A Celebration of Life service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Essex, 10 Prospect St., at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2nd. Family and friends are invited to share memories at a gathering on Friday, March 1st at the home of Allison Friday and Michael Fagan, 502 Main St., Old Saybrook from 4 to 7 p.m. Donations to honor his memory are welcomed at the Memorial Fund of First Baptist Church in Essex, 06426, and the of CT, 200 Executive Blvd. S #4B, Southington, CT, 06489. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 26, 2019