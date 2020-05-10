Old Lyme, Dr. Donald W Zapatka, 85 the son of Walter and Anna Zapatka (Ziezulewicz) of New Britain, CT. passed away on May 7, 2020 at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center. Donald graduated from St. Louis Dental School, MO. Following this he served overseas with the United States Army, where he met and married Erna Kempe of Germany. They settled in Old Lyme, CT. He worked for the University of CT, and established a private dental practice in Old Lyme. Donald and Erna would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this May. He is predeceased by his parents and his one brother James. He leaves his beloved wife Erna Zapatka (Kempe) , son Dr. Carl D Zapatka, wife Erica, 2 grandchildren CJ and Charlie of Old Lyme , CT , and his daughter Monica C Zapatka of Cromwell, CT. Burial will be private at Duck River Cemetery in Old Lyme, at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Calvary Chapel of Southeastern CT 130 Sharp Hill Rd, Uncasville, CT 06382. Please visit. www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for tributes and more information.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 10, 2020.