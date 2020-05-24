Donald Alfred Demar, age 90, of Colchester and formerly of South Glastonbury, passed away on May 21, 2020, at Middlesex Hospital after a long and courageous struggle with lung disease. Born on March 15, 1930 in Hartford, he was a son of the late Alfred and Anna (Moore) Demar. Donald was a proud veteran, having served with the US Air Force during the Korean War. He married his beloved wife, Roseann Fontana on October 8, 1955. The couple shared 62 years of marriage before she predeceased him on October 16, 2017. Donald retired several years ago after having built b and operated the very successful Portland Supermarket, and Tritown Plaza Westchester, where he made countless friendships with customers. Donald was a devout Catholic. He was a communicant of St. Augustine Church in Glastonbury and most recently, St. Andrew Church in Colchester. Donald was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and he was a long time benefactor and supporter of the Holy Apostles Seminary in Cromwell. He will be remembered fondly as a hardworking man who was devoted to his family, God and country. Walk through calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 27th from 5 – 7 pm with masks and social distancing at the Aurora-McCarthy Funeral Home, 167 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester. A funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of his soul on Thursday, May 28th at 10 am at St. Andrew Church, Norwich Ave., Colchester. Burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery in Glastonbury with military honors. Donations in his memory may be made to the Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Dept. 52 Old Hartford Rd., Colchester 06415. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.