Donata Virkutis
Donata (Ausiura) Virkutis, 92, beloved wife of the late Augustus Virkutis, of West Hartford, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at her home. She was born in Lithuania and made her home in West Hartford for the past 36 years. She was an active member in the Lithuanian American Community and was a member of Holy Trinity Church. Donata and her husband owned and operated the Hi-View Motel in Newington for several years. In Later years she went to work at Northwest Catholic High School in the cafeteria. She is survived by her two daughters, Danguole Huszar and her husband Rodney of Victoria, Canada, Ruta Kadonoff and her husband David of Belfast, ME, her son-in-law David Harman of Westerly, RI; four grandchildren Sarah and her husband Stephen, Kelly, Rachael, Samantha; one great grand daughter Madeline. She was predeceased by her daughter Irene Harman, her grandson Matthew, two sisters and a brother. Funeral services are private. Donations in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Church, 53 Capitol Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Molloy Funeral Home
906 Farmington Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06119
