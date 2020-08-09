Donna B. Shea, 87, of Unionville, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020. Donna was born in 1933 in northern Maine in the small town of Houlton to Ira W. and Kathleen I. (Getchell) Bither. Donna grew up in nearby, and equally small, Presque Isle. She loved to reminisce about her childhood spent with friends and family, including her brother Peter, grandparents, aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. Upon graduation from high school, she left Maine for Fisher Business School in Boston, MA where she received an Associate degree in Legal Secretarial studies. It was through a college friend from Connecticut that she met her future husband, John E. Shea. They were married in 1954 and it was that year that Jack and his father, Ceril, began building their family home in Lake Garda, Unionville. The house was ready to move into in the summer of 1955 and she and Jack, who passed in 2012, lived there for the rest of their days. Donna loved to read and learn. Throughout her adult life, she attended evening classes at nearby community colleges, particularly classes on art history, and she greatly enjoyed class trips to museums in New York and around New England. Donna was active in many other activities, including 59 years as a member of the Farmington Valley Women's Club, the Tunxis Senior Citizens and church bible study classes. She worked for four years as a legal secretary and spent 27 years with the former Whitnon Spindle Co. in purchasing production control. Donna is survived by her two sons and their spouses: Robert J. Shea, Esq. and Patricia C. Shea, Esq. of Harrisburg, PA; Richard W. Shea and Mary G. Shea of Unionville, CT; grandson, Kristopher C. Shea, P.E. of Baltimore, MD; sister-in-law, Caroline Bither of Wilmington, DE; nephews: Danny Bither of Wilmington, Thomas Bither of West Monroe, LA, and Christopher Bither of Poland, ME; and cousin, Mary von Essen of Rocky Hill. A graveside service for Donna B. Shea will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:30AM at Riverside Cemetery, 160 Garden Street, Farmington, CT 06032. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory may be made to Valley Community Baptist Church Deacons Fund, 590 West Avon Road, Avon, CT 06001. For condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
