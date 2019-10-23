Home

A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
View Map
Donna (Burt) Bingham of New Britain, wife of Russell Bingham, passed away Monday (October 21, 2019) at Autumn Lake Healthcare Center in New Britain. Born in Ypsilanti, Michigan, she resided in New Britain since 1981. Donna received her Bachelors and Masters Degrees from Eastern Michigan State University. She was a Licensed Speech Therapist and Kindergarten Teacher in the New Britain School System for 37 years. Her greatest passion was working with her hearing impaired students. Donna was a member of the West Hartford Methodist Church and the West Hartford Seniors. Besides her husband Russell, she leaves two daughters, Noreen Gumula (Mark) and Rachel Bingham (Ron); a brother, Everett Burt (Alberta), niece Diane and nephew Jeffrey in Allen Park, Michigan; grandchildren Kristopher, Amanda (Elliot), Jared (Jess) and Brandon as well as great granddaughters Scarlett and Georgia. Funeral services are Monday (October 28, 2019) 11 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will be in the CT State Veterans Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASHA (American Speech and Hearing Association), 2200 Research Blvd # 105, Rockville, MD 20850-3289. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 23, 2019
