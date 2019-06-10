Donna M. Bisi, 60, of Newington, CT died Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Hospital of Central CT @ New Britain General. Donna was born in New Britain, CT and was the daughter of the late Bernard and Theresa (Redente) Kowalczyk. She worked as a cashier for First National for several years and later worked at Sears.Donna is survived by her beloved husband Andy Bisi of Newington, CT her sister-in-law Lisa Pentlicki and her husband Tony of Cromwell, CT, several nieces and nephews. Donna was predeceased by her son David Bisi.Funeral rites for Donna will be held Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. with the procession departing at 9:00 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Saint Joachim Parish of Saint Ann Church, 101 North St., New Britain, CT. Committal Service and Final Resting Place will be in West Meadow Cemetery, 679 Willard Ave., Newington, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Directions to funeral home – I-84 east or west, exit 37 (Fienemann Rd) right off exit, one mile down on right. To extend condolences to the Bisi family or to share a memory of Donna, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM. Donna, we will cherish the memories and miss you dearly. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary