Donna Bostick, 62, of Hartford, beloved wife and mother, peacefully passed away at home on February 28, 2019. Visitation with refreshments will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 1- 5 pm at The Lodge Community Banquet Hall, 130 Deerfield Rd., in Windsor. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of her family. Memorial donations may be made to a worthy charity. To read her extended obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 7, 2019