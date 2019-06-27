Donna Edwards Hall went home to her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, June 20, 2019. All who knew her are saddened by the sudden loss, but are heartened in knowing she is at peace with God. Donna was a late Christmas present to her parents, Donald and Mildred (Edwards) Hall, born on December 27, 1944. Her siblings, Walter and Eleanor welcomed their sister but observed that being youngest allowed her to get away with all kinds of shenanigans. Donna lived her childhood in the fields surrounding Hall's Lane in Kent with her best friend, Margie (Peet) Rinehart. These girls remained lifelong friends. A few years after graduating from Housatonic Valley Regional High School, Donna moved to Hartford where she met her love, John Rutkauski. They married in 1967 and spent the next four years expanding their family. Scott Allen, James Anthony and Jennifer Jean were fortunate to have a mom that loved them unconditionally. Later in life, Donna loved their spouses, Shelley Pendleton Rutkauski, Marcilene Soares Rutkauski and Karl Allen Marble, with the same affection. Donna was blessed with twelve grandchildren. She felt incredibly fortunate to be a grandma and appreciated the uniqueness of each grandchild. Donna had close relationships with all of her in laws. However, Donna and Carol (O'Brien) Hall shared a special bond. If you didn't know better, you would swear they were biological sisters. Between the Rutkauski, Hall & Hannon Families, she was "Aunt Donna" to 15 nieces and nephews. Her chocolate chip cookies and potato salad were staples at family events. Donna was active member of the Catholic Church for most of her adult life. She was a member of the Prayer Shawl Ministry at both Sacred Heart Church in Kent and Saint Patrick/Saint Anthony in Hartford. Donna was a dedicated fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants and UCONN Women's Basketball teams. She watched every game and provided all kinds of "advice" to the respective coaches, referees and umpires. Donna's life will be celebrated with a Mass at Saint Patrick & Saint Anthony Church 285 Church Street, Hartford, CT on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Immediately following the service at the Saint Patrick & Saint Anthony Urban Center, friends, family and acquaintances are invited to gather to eat and reminisce. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made SPSA Prayer Shawl Ministry, SPSA Church, 285 Church Street, Hartford, CT 01603. Donna's family sincerely appreciates the efforts of Deirdre Gilbert and the Hartford Hospital Trauma ICU. Burial will be a private ceremony in Kent, CT. Published in The Hartford Courant from June 27 to June 28, 2019