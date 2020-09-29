1/1
Donna Ekenbarger Bibisi Pytlik
It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my loving wife, Donna Ekenbarger Bibisi Pytlik, 57, of Portland. She gently and peacefully passed on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at home with her faithful dogs by her side. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late John and Barbara (Machol) Ekenbarger. Donna was employed by the City of Middletown working in Food Services at Middletown High School where she enthusiastically interacted with and enjoyed her co-workers and students, greeting them daily with that radiant and contagious smile of hers. With her fondness of people and cooking, she took a second job at Coyote Blue where she met and married the absolute love of her life, Steven. They were inseparable and their collective souls became one as they continued to build their life together. In addition to her adoring husband Steven, she is survived by her sons, Daniel and Gregory Bibisi, whom she was so very proud of and owned the bragging rights. Sisters, Karen Murray (Ron), Diane Cook (Stephen), step daughters, Jamie and Maggie Pytlik, whom she dearly cared about and loved as her own. Also, several nieces, nephews and cousins who were very dear to her and an abundance of friends and co-workers whose lives she touched with her positivity. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020 at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St. Middletown from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a Eulogy and sharing of memories to follow at 11:30 a.m. A scholarship fund has been established in honor of Donna through Middletown High School, if you wish to contribute donations are payable to: MHS Activity Fund, mail to Steven Pytlik, 32 Goose Hill Rd., Chester, CT 06412. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 29, 2020.
September 28, 2020
She sounds like an amazing woman, my thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time, may you hold your memories close.
Patience Collins
September 28, 2020
Donna was such a breath of fresh air. I worked at MHS and saw Donna frequently. She was always smiling n positive. I enjoyed talking with her as she was very positive and energetic. She will be greatly missed. Thinking and praying for her family at this sad time.
Kathleen Polaske
Acquaintance
