Donna Elaine (Ayers) Janschewitz, of Simsbury, an angel on earth received her wings from God after passing from this earth, on June 10, 2020 at age 97. She was the loving daughter of Charles and Lila Ayers of Chester CT. She was the devoted wife of Albert Joseph Janschewitz, Sr. (widowed in 1971). Throughout her long and loving life she graced the hearts of many, most importantly bringing joy to her daughter Donna Carol Janschewitz and her partner David Rodriguez; her son Albert Joseph Janschewitz, Jr. and his wife Ricia Mainhardt; her dear friend Urbano Salvati; three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. May God's loving light shine upon her forever, she will be sorely missed. Per her simple wishes no service will be held. Any donations should be lovingly made in her honor to the Salvation Army. The Vincent Funeral Home of Simsbury is caring for the arrangements. Please visit Donna's "Book of Memories" at www.vincentfuneralhome.com for online tributes. We will always love you Mama.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Funeral (SIMS)
880 Hopmeadow Street
Simsbury, CT 06070
860-658-7613
