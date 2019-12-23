Home

Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
8:00 PM
Donna F. DeMaio


1965 - 2019
Donna F. DeMaio Obituary
Donna F. DeMaio, 54 of Berlin, passed away unexpectantly on December 20, 2019. Born on February 23, 1965 to Thomas and Ruth DeMaio of Newington, CT. Besides her parents, Donna is survived by her sisters, Susan DeMaio Widlak and Darlene DeMaio of Berlin, CT. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. Words of Remembrance will be shared after calling hours at 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private. To share a memory with Donna's family please visit: www.duksa.net.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 23, 2019
