Donna F. Stewartson, 85, of South Windsor, loving mother, grandmother and friend, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Donna was born on March 9, 1935 in Hartford one of three children of the late Leon and Evelyn (Simond) Stewartson. She was raised in Hartford, attended local schools and was a graduate of Hartford Public High School. Prior to her retirement, Donna was employed by the former South New England Telephone Company for over forty years. Donna loved to be active and could be found ice skating as well as roller skating. Her all- time favorite activity was swimming. She loved both the beach and her pool, and spent many hours teaching her grandchildren how to swim. Donna was beloved by many close friends, neighbors, and especially her family. She spent holidays, pool parties, birthdays and 'just for the heck of it'gatherings surrounded by her loving family in her beautiful backyard and home. Many great memories were made, which will never be forgotten. Donna is survived by her five children, Cheryl Sullivan and her husband Albert of South Windsor, Gary Motuzick of South Windsor, Craig Motuzick and his fiancé Sarah Falber of Wayland, MA., Glen Motuzick and his fiancé Sharon Armstrong of Broad Brook and Kevin Motuzick of South Windsor, eight beloved and special grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by a granddaughter Amanda Ladue, a daughter-in-law Kathy Motuzick and her two sisters Barbara Garrity and Gail Bessette. Donna's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center in Manchester for their kind and compassionate care over the last few years. Funeral services and burial in New Willimantic Cemetery will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestfield Rehabilitation Center, 565 Vernon St. Manchester, CT 06042 for the benefit of the Recreation Department. Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor has care of the arrangements. To leave and online condolence please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.