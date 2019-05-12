Home

Donna L. Bostick

Donna L. Bostick In Memoriam
Happy Mother's Day!Today is definitely going to be a challenge for both Dad and I since it is the first Mother's Day without you. But, we will manage to find a way to put a smile on our faces and celebrate YOU because you were one of a kind. I'm extremely proud and blessed that you were chosen to be my mom. I know deep in my heart that you're in a better place. Heaven definitely gained a special angel and I know that you are spreading love and joy to so many just as you did on earth. We truly miss you and our love for you is infinite beautiful queen!

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 12, 2019
